Beyond Biryani: Chennai Learned to Love Persian Cuisine with a touch of Madras

Chennai may proudly celebrate its idlis, vadais, and sambar, but only a few dishes stand the chance of becoming a crowd favourite. From 3 am drives in search of a piping-hot biryani served fresh from the dum pot to the much-loved bhai veetu biryani at wedding feasts, the city has long embraced the rice dish with fervour. Its popularity has sparked countless debates and rivalries over styles, recipes, and the best places to eat it. Among the many questions that continue to surround biryani is perhaps the most enduring one: where did it originate?

While food historians offer varying theories, one narrative traces the dish’s roots to Persia, reflecting centuries of culinary exchange between Iran and the Indian subcontinent. Though biryani has since evolved into countless regional variations, echoes of that shared heritage continue to remain. Few understand this connection like Tehran-born restaurateur Nasrin Karimi, who has called Chennai home for more than 40 years and has spent much of the last decade introducing the city to authentic Persian cuisine through Shiraz Art Cafe.