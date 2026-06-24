Chennai Corporation removes 31 hoardings from Metro pillars, collects Rs 36 lakh licence fee from firm

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation collected a licence fee of `35.73 lakh from a private advertising firm after removing 31 unauthorised hoardings installed on the pillars of the Chennai Metro Rail bridge along GST Road in Alandur on Tuesday.

The hoardings had been erected by M/s Mudra company on 16 metro pillars without obtaining permission or paying the requisite licence fee for the financial year 2026-27.

As per the instructions from regional deputy commissioner (South) Aftab Rasool, officials from the Alandur Zone, on June 23, removed 31 advertisements from these 16 pillars.

Following the action, the company remitted a licence fee of Rs 35,73,314 to the civic body for permission to display 31 hoardings. Subsequently, the corporation initiated the process of granting approval for the advertisements.

The civic body reiterated all advertisement hoardings within city areas must be installed only after obtaining permission and paying the prescribed licence fee.