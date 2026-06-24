Husband-wife duo dies as bike collides with private bus in Chennai

CHENNAI: A couple from Tiruvannamalai district were killed after their motorcycle collided with a private factory bus near Orikkai in Kancheepuram district on Monday. The bus driver was detained, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Annamalai (32) and his wife A Sonia (26), natives of Nesal village in Pudupattu, Tiruvannamalai district.

The police said the couple was residing in Oragadam, where Annamalai was working as a driver, has two children - A Divya Sri (8) and A Sai Vasanth (5). They were on their way to their native village after leaving the children with their relativesd when the accident happened.

When they were travelling via Orikkai, the bus allegedly coming at speed from the Sevilimedu side collided head-on with their vehicle. Sonia sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot, while Annamalai, who was critically injured, was rushed to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.