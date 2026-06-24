Madurai R Muralidharan's on a mission to set a unique record

Geometric silhouettes, fluid gestures, and calculated movement seemed to be what drew in an awe-inspired audience to watchfully sit through an entire margam in an evening filled with classical Bharatanatyam splendour.

Dancers in bright colours, bejewelled bodies, and heavy yet intricate makeup took to the stage and gave vibrance to Sri Krishna Gana Sabha Hall in T Nagar between June 19 and 21, during Saptatala Lahari. Curated and composed by researcher and choreographer ‘Kalaimamani’ Madurai R Muralidharan, the three-day festival showcased seven complete Bharatanatyam margams in seven taalams.

Upon the completion of this event, the number of margams conducted by Muralidharan is said to be 26, in each in a different taalam. He claims, “If I execute nine more margams, that is 35, it would be a feat unprecedented in the history of Bharatanatyam. I’d be the first person in the world doing this for the first time.”