The grammar of gender in occupying public spaces

Free time with a clause

Women, tied down with domestic chores, often find it hard to have time for themselves. For many, leisure would mean “switching off their homes,” says Sujata. A Rasiya Banu, a content writer who commutes daily from Vyasarpadi to Vadapalani for work, says she has not seen women go out in groups for enjoyment. “Women go out usually for the family to take loans, for a function, or to buy groceries. There is an unsaid expectation that women shouldn’t be doing anything for themselves, they should be dependent on someone, and should not step outside alone,” explains Rasiya. Temples are often the place where women collectively go, comments Sujata, adding,“there is a religious obligation to that visit. Temples have become regimented.”

Rasiya also informs about the parks in her neighbourhood, which can be a potential hangout spot. She says, “I don’t see women using parks for themselves. They either take their kids or grand kids to play there.” Helen Amili, a homemaker, comes to her neighbourhood park in the mornings and evenings for her children — in the morning hours before the school bus picks her children to school and in the afternoon when her kids are dropped off. Every day, she sits on a bench near the heap of school bags, and watches them play. She says, “I call my friends from the neighbourhood and we go out to purchase groceries. We sometimes gather at our homes when we are off the household chores.” She waits for Sundays for mini-getaways to beaches with her family.

But somewhere in the lanes of her neighbourhood, Rasiya says the traditional ways of social interactions haven’t died down entirely yet. She finds married women playing games like dhayam and paramapadham outside their houses, on verandahs or streets. “These women usually play in the afternoons when their husbands are not home, when they are free after doing their domestic chores.”