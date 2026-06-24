Three woman government officials held for demanding Rs 1K bribe in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three women officials attached to the Tiruporur Block Development Office in Chengalpattu district were arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a beneficiary seeking assistance under the state government’s Girl Child Protection Scheme.

The suspects have been identified as K Jaya alias Jayalakshmi (58), a rural welfare officer, G Usharani (57), an extension officer, and J Valarmathi (52), a rural welfare officer. Acting on a complaint lodged by a woman from Karumbakkam village, DVAC officials laid a trap and arrested the trio after verifying the allegations. While Jaya demanded the bribe, the other two assisted her in getting the money from the complainant.

The officials said the complainant, Sathyapriya, had applied for benefits under the CM’s Girl Child Protection Scheme through an e-Sevai centre on June 3. A few days later, Jaya allegedly contacted Sathyapriya’s husband and asked him to submit supporting documents at the Tiruporur Block Development Office.

When the couple met her, Jaya allegedly demanded Rs 1,000, claiming it was required to expedite the issuance of fixed deposit certificates. Subsequently, she allegedly contacted the woman again and demanded another Rs 1,000, saying applicants were routinely required to pay Rs 2,000 towards “office expenses”.

Following the complaint, DVAC conducted a preliminary verification, and a case was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.