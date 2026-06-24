TN government wants Metro line over Kilambakkam elevated road

CHENNAI: The proposed 18.4-km elevated corridor from Kilambakkam bus terminus to Chettipunniyam near Mahindra City on GST Road is likely to get delayed by another year, as the state government has requested the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to prepare an integrated design for a double-decker viaduct comprising a six-lane elevated highway on the lower deck and a metro rail corridor on the upper deck.

In December last year, the state government granted in-principle approval for the extension of the metro rail corridor from KCBT to Chettipunniyam.

Sources said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared earlier for a 18.4 km single-deck elevated corridor on the GST will have to be revised, as the load-bearing capacity of the piers must now be redesigned to accommodate both the highway and the metro line.

“The cost-sharing arrangement between the NHAI and the state government will also have to be reworked before the DPR can be finalised. The design finalisation process is expected to take nearly five months. Only after that will we be able to determine the state government’s share of the project cost,” an official said.

Another senior official from NHAI told the TNIE once the elevated corridor is constructed on the lower deck, there will be practical constraints in building a metro corridor above it at a later stage. “Constructing both the flyover and the metro line simultaneously, as was done on the Mugaliwakkam-Ramapuram stretch of the Mount-Poonamallee Road, would be more feasible,” he said.