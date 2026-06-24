Two held for sexually assaulting minor in Chennai's Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested by the Mahabalipuram police on Tuesday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl near Sadras.

The accused were identified as Maheshwaran (20) and Ajay (28), both residents of the same village as the survivor and known to her family, police sources said.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when the duo allegedly intercepted the minor near Sadras and assaulted her. Following a complaint, police registered a case and swiftly traced the suspects.

The accused were produced before a local court on Tuesday and remanded of judicial custody.