Chennai's fishing ban lifted: In pictures

Diesel engines are sputtering, cranes swinging, and ice blocks are thudding onto decks after 45 days of silence enforced by the annual deep-sea fishing ban in Chennai’s Kasimedu fishing harbour. Big trawlers have started lining the jetty again, symbolising the start of a new season, where the sea will decide the fortune of hundreds of fishers from our coastline.

Moinuddin, one such fisher, returns to the harbour after nine days at the sea, fishing on a medium sized trawler. He says, “How long we stay out depends on oil (used to power the boat), ice (for storing the catch), and the weather.” Explaining the layout of his medium-sized trawler that can last upto 10 days in the sea, he adds, “The lower part is only for fish. Blue plastic drums stacked floor to ceiling. The top deck is our home. Behind the wheelhouse, there’s a 2x4 feet space for a kitchen (they carry ration to cook here). No sleeping room. No toilet. No bathroom.” For a group of four to ten men, the entire deck doubles up into a bedroom, dining hall, and workplace, all in one.

The beginning of this season has been favourable for Moinuddin and his group of fishers. Their nets came up heavy with a shark and leopard stingray, each weighing over a hundred kilograms. “Pulling that in is not easy,” Moinuddin laughs, growing serious almost instantly. “Four to five men are needed. Sometimes the fish shakes the whole boat. Sometimes the net tears. For big catch, we need special nets. It’s dangerous work.” But heavy fish alone isn’t all the danger. “The weather is our biggest enemy,” he says. “If the sea turns bad, it’s life or death out there.”