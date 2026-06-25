Drag Sastra's author Patruni Sastry in conversation

What was the spark for this book? Do you remember when your observations became a question you couldn’t stop thinking about?

The spark for this book came from my own journey as a classical dancer who later became a drag artist. Classical dance gave me a very structured pedagogy and was often viewed with respect and cultural legitimacy. However, when I transitioned into drag, I noticed a stark difference in how people responded. There were raised eyebrows, dismissive attitudes, and a common perception that drag was somehow demeaning or merely a Western import. That contrast stayed with me.

My turning point came during my Bharatanatyam diploma studies with Kalai Kaviri, affiliated with Tamil University. While studying Aharya Abhinaya, I encountered the concept of Roopanurupam (a performance tradition in Kuchipudi that allows men to dress as women and portray complex feminine abhinaya). As I read and reflected on it, I was struck by how closely it resonated with many of the artistic processes involved in drag. That moment felt like a rediscovery. I realised that concepts embedded within the Natya Shastra and related performance traditions could offer valuable ways of understanding drag. From there, the central question became impossible to ignore: if India has a long history of gendered and transformative performance traditions, why couldn’t we use those frameworks to better understand contemporary drag?