Hunker down and play good chess: Anand's advice to Gukesh

No city in the world, let alone in India, has produced as many chess Grand Masters (GMs) as Chennai. And with two of our young GMs — D Gukesh and R Vaishali — ready to face the Championship match this year end, and with the former having opened up about his mental battles and strained relationship with the sport, five-time World Chess Champion and GM Viswanathan Anand passed along pointers for the youngsters to note.

Anand suggested that Gukesh manage his competition-rest routine before defending his title against Javokhir Sindarov in the winter. “I don’t think there are easy formulas for that. Yeah, as long as you get some rest, some play, and some training, you can do it in the order you want,” he said on the sidelines of an event in Chennai, where he was felicitated by the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI). Anand became the latest recipient of the SJFI medal during a glittering ceremony at the Madras Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday. The event was hosted in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association (TNSJA).

When asked about the way forward for Gukesh, Anand gave a peek into the mind of a champion. “I would say it is about getting back to the level where you were at. And you block out other things. Becoming world champion at 18 is a big change in your life and how other people look at you. So there is a lot of mental stuff to unpack, but in the end you have to hunker down and play good chess again. That is the only thing you can do,” the chess champion said.