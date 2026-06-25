Invisible toxins of modern world

Blending science, real-life stories, practical guidance, and holistic healing, his new book ‘Toxic: Stories, Science and Remedies for a Cleaner Mind, Body, and Spirit’ (Bloomsbury India, Rs 358), co-authored with Swami Shailendra Saraswati, a medical doctor and spiritual teacher, intends to address this invisible monster that lurks around us day and night. It is not a self-help manual, and promises no quick fixes. Instead, it is an accumulation of experiences, warnings, and protections. “Toxic was born from the realisation that the most dangerous toxins of our age are not always the ones we can name in a lab report,” Dr Mukesh says.

The thought is scarier and unsettling than we think. Can we equate the modern world to toxicity? How did we get here? “The modern world is not toxic by design, but it is toxic by default if we leave it unexamined,” Dr Mukesh says. “We have engineered convenience, speed, and connection — yet manufactured anxiety, comparison, and noise alongside it.”