No major civic decisions at GCC council meet; focus shifts to portrait row

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council that met on Wednesday after a gap of three months has raised many an eyebrow, as no major dicision was taken.
There was no monsoon-related resolution; no new storm water drain; no proposal addressing missing links in the drainage network; no procurement of equipment such as suction-cum-jetting machines for silt catch pits, as is usually done.
On Wednesday, resolutions worth only Rs 30 crore, including a volleyball turf, an indoor stadium at Sholinganallur, and signboard work, were passed. In contrast, in June 2025, the council had approved 110 resolutions in a single month, many of them on monsoon preparedness. In the last many weeks, the civic body has initiated no major infrastructure works. Recent tenders floated have been limited to routine road-cut restoration and maintenance work.
For a large part of the meeting, councillors discussed the placement of former CM MK Stalin’s portrait in government offices. Standing Committee chairman N Chitrarasu argued Stalin’s photographs should be permitted in government offices under an earlier G.O.
Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar called for a circular permitting their display in zonal offices where ward committee meetings are held. DMK councillor V Rajan alleged photographs of Stalin at water ATMs inaugurated during the previous DMK government were being covered up.
Ward committee chairman R Saritha from Kolathur broke down while alleging authorities were selectively removing DMK materials.
Mayor R Priya said photographs of former CMs should not be removed from completed projects, while those of incumbent CM C Joseph Vijay could be displayed in new projects.
Councillors also flagged a separate concern of individuals, claiming to represent the ruling party, entering GCC schools to install photographs of CM Vijay and interact with students. Priya said such visits would not be tolerated and warned of action against HMs if outsiders enter schools without permission.
Councillor V Rajan also asked why limited tenders, permitted for emergency works up to Rs 50 lakh under the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, had been restricted.
Talking to TNIE, Mayor R Priya said the corporation’s budget had been exhausted by February. “The new government has said the projects already in progress would be reviewed and they also need time to settle down. More projects will be taken up in the monsoon,” she added.
Ambedkar's portrait moved to make way for Stalin’s
A portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar displayed in the council hall has been shifted from beside the mayor’s seat to the opposite side of the hall to make way for a portrait of MK Stalin.
Speaking to TNIE, VCK councillor C Ambethvalavan said, “Though we sought permission from the council section to speak at the council, aiming to raise the issue, it was denied. We assume as the DMK continues to hold a majority in the council, Stalin’s portrait has been placed in Ambedkar’s spot. We do not want to make this an issue, as our focus remains on public service. Moreover, if there is a government order to display former CM’ portraits, why are there no portraits of EPS, Jayalalithaa, or Kalaignar?”