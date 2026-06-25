No major civic decisions at GCC council meet; focus shifts to portrait row

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council that met on Wednesday after a gap of three months has raised many an eyebrow, as no major dicision was taken.

There was no monsoon-related resolution; no new storm water drain; no proposal addressing missing links in the drainage network; no procurement of equipment such as suction-cum-jetting machines for silt catch pits, as is usually done.

On Wednesday, resolutions worth only Rs 30 crore, including a volleyball turf, an indoor stadium at Sholinganallur, and signboard work, were passed. In contrast, in June 2025, the council had approved 110 resolutions in a single month, many of them on monsoon preparedness. In the last many weeks, the civic body has initiated no major infrastructure works. Recent tenders floated have been limited to routine road-cut restoration and maintenance work.

For a large part of the meeting, councillors discussed the placement of former CM MK Stalin’s portrait in government offices. Standing Committee chairman N Chitrarasu argued Stalin’s photographs should be permitted in government offices under an earlier G.O.

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar called for a circular permitting their display in zonal offices where ward committee meetings are held. DMK councillor V Rajan alleged photographs of Stalin at water ATMs inaugurated during the previous DMK government were being covered up.