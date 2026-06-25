To study the dance of censorship

During this academic year, Class 9 students using the hard copy of the Madhurima Art textbook will see an image of the ‘Dancing Girl’ bronze artifact from Mohenjo-daro, in which she is greyed-out from armpit to upper thigh in a rudimentary Microsoft Paint style.

Next year, the revised edition will bring back the uncensored image. The digital edition has already reverted.

All this stems from a brief controversy this month when the misrepresentation of the iconic statuette became public. Following criticism, the NCERT acted quickly, rescinding the cover-up. The image had been altered only for the Class 9 Art textbook, while others, including the Class 6 Social Science one, featured an unaltered photograph.