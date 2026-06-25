Two, including cousin, held for gang-rape of minor girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested on Tuesday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl near Sadras.

One of the accused, aged 20, is the cousin of the victim. According to the Mahabalipuram police sources, the cousin and his 28-year-old friend were staying on the second floor of the same building as the girl’s family.

The two men allegedly conspired to rape the girl after allegedly hearing that she recently attained puberty. When there was no one at her home, the duo allegedly called the girl upstairs and sexually assaulted her, the police said.

The victim’s parents lodged a complaint at the Mahabalipuram All Women Police Station on Monday evening. Following a swift investigation, the duo was arrested on Tuesday night and subsequently produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody.