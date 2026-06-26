NGOs to be roped in for ABC, animal care

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) has invited expressions of interest from eligible NGOs recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to undertake animal birth control (ABC) along with the treatment of injured and sick animals in the corporation limits.
The corporation, at present, operates three animal birth control centres and conducts birth control surgeries. The chosen NGO would be expected to maintain an animal shelter with adequate infrastructure, veterinary care and proper records.
According to a notification issued by the Veterinary Public Health Department, the selected NGO will be responsible for carrying out ABC surgeries and anti-rabies vaccination programmes for dogs in line with AWBI and Animal Welfare Division guidelines.
TCMC officials further noted the interested organisations must possess a valid AWBI recognition certificate and have prior experience in implementing ABC and anti-rabies vaccination programmes.
They should also have qualified veterinarians, para-veterinary staff, trained manpower and the necessary infrastructure. Applicants must comply with the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.
The selected NGO will be required to provide post-operative care for sterilised animals for at least five to six days or until full recovery. It must also rescue, treat and shelter injured animals within Tambaram corporation limits and maintain digital records while submitting monthly reports to the civic body.
The corporation said proposals should be submitted in a sealed cover along with organisational details, experience certificates, AWBI recognition documents and financial quotations. The last date for submission of applications is July 9.