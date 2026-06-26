NGOs to be roped in for ABC, animal care

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) has invited expressions of interest from eligible NGOs recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to undertake animal birth control (ABC) along with the treatment of injured and sick animals in the corporation limits.

The corporation, at present, operates three animal birth control centres and conducts birth control surgeries. The chosen NGO would be expected to maintain an animal shelter with adequate infrastructure, veterinary care and proper records.

According to a notification issued by the Veterinary Public Health Department, the selected NGO will be responsible for carrying out ABC surgeries and anti-rabies vaccination programmes for dogs in line with AWBI and Animal Welfare Division guidelines.