Pulse polio drive across TN on June 28

CHENNAI: The health department will conduct an intensive pulse polio immunisation drive across the state targeting 52.9 lakh children in the 0-5 age group on Sunday.

The polio drops will be administered at 43,051 centres in Tamil Nadu including all PHCs, government hospitals, integrated child development scheme centres, noon meal centres, schools and other important places as part of National Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign on June 28.

According to the press release, children who have already been administered polio drops should be administered again on the day. Transit booths also have been set up at major bus stands, railway stations, customs posts, checkpoints and airports during the map. The camp will be conducted from 7am to 5pm.

Drops will be administered in all camps on the first day, and in transit booths on June 29 and 30. It will also be administered in camps of migrant workers. Arrangements also have been made to administer polio drops to children of people living in remote and inaccessible areas, and tribes in hills through mobile medical units. More than two lakh health workers, anganwadi workers, teachers and volunteers will be engaged for the task.