Chennai Corporation plans public plaza near Omandurar estate

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to appoint a private consultant for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed development of a landmark public plaza in front of the Omandurar Government Estate on Anna Salai. The initiative could transform the busy Chepauk into a pedestrian-friendly space.

As per the tender document, the project area is surrounded by major public institutions and landmarks, including the University of Madras, Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Kalaivanar Arangam, Chennai MRTS station and Marina beach. Despite attracting heavy pedestrian movement, the locality continues to struggle with fragmented and discontinuous footpaths, excessive carriageway widths and limited public gathering spaces.

The consultant will prepare a detailed design for the project and explore long-term management and maintenance models. The tender mandates the consultancy to prepare the DPR within two months from the date of signing the agreement.