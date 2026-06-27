Close call for 36 as bus catches fire near Chennai

CHENNAI: Thirty-six passengers escaped unhurt after an omni bus travelling from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to Puducherry caught fire near Sholavaram on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway early on Friday.

The police said the fire broke out around 6 am after the driver, Sundar, noticed sparks emerging from the front of the private luxury bus. He initially tried to douse the flames using a fire extinguisher, but the fire spread rapidly. Realising the risk, the driver immediately evacuated all 36 passengers.

Upon receiving information, personnel from the Red Hills and Ambattur Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

The officials said the driver’s timely action prevented a major tragedy. However, all the passengers’ belongings were destroyed in the fire.

The bus operator arranged a replacement vehicle to take the passengers to Puducherry.

The Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing has registered a case and is investigating the cause of the fire.