Comical notes and ‘MOM’ents: Standup comedian Amruta Bendre comes to Chennai

A compliment that stayed with a students’ favourite teacher was, “Your class is chilli pickle”. When the curious teacher asked what the student meant, the student said, “The way you teach, everything opens up.” That metaphoric compliment was one of the best gifts for stand up comedian Amruta Bendre, who says it opened up a new perspective for her.

Humour and metaphor has a special place in her heart. While it has become a way of coping, it has also paved a path to pursue what she loves. “Jokes show you the crack in the wall, and the light coming through it,” says Amruta, who has been into teaching language, music, and theatre. With that motto she is now going places, giving people the gift of laughter. At the age of 41, this ‘MOMic’ is writing new scripts on how to view life differently. With perfect amounts of humour, music, and relevant themes, she has weaved a new career for herself. And in Chennai, a city known to appreciate the art and craft of music alike, she is keen on touching people’s hearts with her melodious amusement.

For Amruta who learned music for 15 years, and stopped it 15 years ago, her stand up comedy, fondly known as ‘Musical MOMedy’ is a concoction of songs, parody, womanhood, life, and jokes. She instinctively knew that music would strike a chord with Indians who breathed and lived music. “It’s our love language.” Sometimes the song comes first and sometimes the topic; and either ways, it strikes the right note.