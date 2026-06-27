Madhavaram-Nallur elevated road to come up on Kolkata NH

CHENNAI: Following the talks between the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) and the state government, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to construct a 10.3-km elevated corridor from Madhavaram to Nallur toll plaza on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway. The authority has also withdrawn its earlier proposal to transfer the Madhavaram-Nallur stretch to the state highways.
Originally, the NHAI had proposed the elevated corridor in 2019, but the project did not move forward, allegedly due to a lack of cooperation from the state government in widening the existing four-lane highway to six lanes, constructing stormwater drains and other issues.
According to sources, a meeting between the secretary of MORTH and the Tamil Nadu chief secretary was held on February 13 to discuss the NHAI’s proposal to hand over the stretch to the state government. During the meeting, the state government assured full cooperation in the construction of stormwater drains, land acquisition, and removal of encroachments along the corridor. In this backdrop, the NHAI agreed to proceed with the elevated corridor project.
“The NHAI has agreed to move forward with the 2019 proposal to construct the elevated corridor, subject to the condition that the state component of GST on construction materials is waived. In addition, the modalities for implementation are being finalised along with an updated detailed project report,” an NHAI official said.
“Once the financing scheme and the revised DPR are finalised, further action will be taken for implementation, subject to the required clearances and approvals,” the official added.
As per the earlier DPR, a 10.3 km six-lane elevated corridor was proposed to begin at the Madhavaram-Chennai Bypass junction and terminate at the Outer Ring Road near Nallur.
The Madhavaram-Nallur section currently carries around 95,000 passenger car units (PCUs), which, under Indian Roads Congress guidelines, qualifies it for a 10-lane highway. However, the existing four-lane stretch suffers from severe congestion, with motorists often taking 75 to 90 minutes to travel the 10-km section.
According to traffic estimates, the stretch has 11 major and minor junctions. Vehicles, including trucks, enter the highway from both sides at intervals of roughly 500 metres, forcing traffic on the main carriageway to move at a crawl during peak hours.
S Suresh Babu, an activist and advocate from Billakuppam village near Gummidipundi, said, “The NHAI’s assurance has come as a huge relief for the residents of North Chennai. Vehicles, including ambulances, have been taking nearly one-and-a-half hours to reach the city during emergencies. The work should commence at the earliest.”
The proposal to widen the Madhavaram-Nallur toll plaza section to six lanes was originally conceived in 2010, but was dropped in 2013 after contractors faced stiff resistance over the removal of encroachments, utility shifting and land acquisition. However, the remaining 33-km stretch from Nallur to the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border was widened to six lanes.
At a glance
Originally, the NHAI proposed the elevated corridor in 2019, but the project did not move forward, allegedly due to a lack of cooperation from the state government
As per the earlier DPR, the elevated corridor begins at the Madhavaram-Chennai Bypass junction and terminates at the Outer Ring Road near Nallur
The section carries about 95,000 PSU a day
The section witnesses heavy congestion, motorists spend 75 to 90 minutes to travel the 10-km section
About 33-km stretch from Nallur to the TN - AP border was subsequently widened to six lanes
10.3 km widening was delayed due to encroachments, land acquisition and other issues