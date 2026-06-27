Madhavaram-Nallur elevated road to come up on Kolkata NH

CHENNAI: Following the talks between the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) and the state government, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to construct a 10.3-km elevated corridor from Madhavaram to Nallur toll plaza on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway. The authority has also withdrawn its earlier proposal to transfer the Madhavaram-Nallur stretch to the state highways.

Originally, the NHAI had proposed the elevated corridor in 2019, but the project did not move forward, allegedly due to a lack of cooperation from the state government in widening the existing four-lane highway to six lanes, constructing stormwater drains and other issues.

According to sources, a meeting between the secretary of MORTH and the Tamil Nadu chief secretary was held on February 13 to discuss the NHAI’s proposal to hand over the stretch to the state government. During the meeting, the state government assured full cooperation in the construction of stormwater drains, land acquisition, and removal of encroachments along the corridor. In this backdrop, the NHAI agreed to proceed with the elevated corridor project.

“The NHAI has agreed to move forward with the 2019 proposal to construct the elevated corridor, subject to the condition that the state component of GST on construction materials is waived. In addition, the modalities for implementation are being finalised along with an updated detailed project report,” an NHAI official said.