Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day: The cost of untreated trauma

Trauma is often viewed as a painful memory that gradually fades with time. While many people recover naturally after distressing experiences, some continue to experience persistent psychological symptoms that interfere with their daily lives. When these symptoms persist for more than a month and significantly affect a person’s functioning, they may indicate Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) — a recognised mental health condition that extends far beyond simply remembering a traumatic event.

PTSD develops because the brain’s normal stress response does not fully reset after exposure to trauma. Instead of recognising that the danger has passed, the brain continues to remain in a heightened state of alert, making the individual feel as though the threat is ongoing. Fortunately, not everyone who experiences trauma develops PTSD. The risk is influenced by several biological, psychological and social factors, including previous trauma, the severity of the event, genetic vulnerability and the availability of social support.