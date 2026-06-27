Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day: The cost of untreated trauma

Trauma is often viewed as a painful memory that gradually fades with time. While many people recover naturally after distressing experiences, some continue to experience persistent psychological symptoms that interfere with their daily lives. When these symptoms persist for more than a month and significantly affect a person’s functioning, they may indicate Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) — a recognised mental health condition that extends far beyond simply remembering a traumatic event.
PTSD develops because the brain’s normal stress response does not fully reset after exposure to trauma. Instead of recognising that the danger has passed, the brain continues to remain in a heightened state of alert, making the individual feel as though the threat is ongoing. Fortunately, not everyone who experiences trauma develops PTSD. The risk is influenced by several biological, psychological and social factors, including previous trauma, the severity of the event, genetic vulnerability and the availability of social support.
Despite growing awareness about mental health, PTSD remains substantially under-recognised and undertreated. Many individuals attribute their symptoms to stress, personality changes or simply believe they should “move on.” Others avoid seeking help because of stigma, fear of revisiting painful memories or limited access to mental health care. As a result, many continue to suffer silently despite the availability of highly effective treatments.
PTSD may develop after experiencing, witnessing, or learning about traumatic events involving actual or threatened death, serious injury, sexual violence, or any kind of abuse. It is entirely normal to experience distress immediately after such events. However, when symptoms persist for weeks or months and begin to interfere with work, education, relationships or everyday functioning, professional evaluation is essential.
Symptoms
The symptoms of PTSD typically occur in four broad clusters. Individuals may experience intrusive symptoms such as distressing memories, nightmares or flashbacks in which they feel as though they are reliving the traumatic event. Many actively avoid people, places, or situations that remind them of the trauma. Others develop persistent negative changes in mood and thinking, including emotional numbness, guilt, hopelessness, or feeling detached from family and friends. Hyperarousal symptoms, including irritability, exaggerated startle responses, hypervigilance, poor concentration and sleep disturbance are also common. These symptoms often affect occupational performance, academic achievement and interpersonal relationships.
Triggers
One of the most challenging aspects of PTSD is the presence of triggers. A seemingly harmless smell, sound, image, or location can provoke an intense emotional or physical response. This occurs because brain regions involved in fear processing and memory particularly the amygdala, hippocampus, and prefrontal cortex process trauma differently after a frightening experience.Smells are especially powerful because the olfactory pathways have direct connections with areas responsible for emotion and memory. The smell of a particular perfume, disinfectant, or even certain foods may instantly evoke traumatic memories. Similarly, everyday sounds such as fireworks, a slammed door, raised voices, or screeching tyres may trigger overwhelming anxiety or flashbacks. These reactions are not signs of weakness; they are the brain’s learned response to perceived danger.
Effects
Untreated PTSD can significantly affect nearly every aspect of a person’s life. Sleep disturbance and persistent hypervigilance often result in fatigue, poor concentration and reduced productivity at work or school. Some individuals begin avoiding challenging situations, withdraw from colleagues, or decline opportunities for career advancement. Frequent absenteeism, reduced work performance, and financial difficulties may follow, further compounding emotional distress.
Relationships are equally affected. Emotional numbness and difficulties with trust often make it challenging to communicate openly or maintain emotional intimacy. Individuals may withdraw socially, become irritable or appear emotionally distant, leading family members to misunderstand these changes as disinterest or anger. Without recognising PTSD as the underlying cause, these misunderstandings can strain marriages, friendships and family relations.
The effects of trauma are not limited to mental health alone. Persistent activation of the body’s stress response has measurable physical consequences. Research has shown that chronic PTSD is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, chronic pain, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic syndrome and impaired immune function. This highlights the close relationship between mental and physical health and reinforces why psychological symptoms should never be ignored.
The encouraging news is that PTSD is highly treatable. International clinical guidelines recommend trauma-focused psychotherapies including Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (TF-CBT), Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) and Prolonged Exposure Therapy as first-line treatments. For some individuals, medications such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) may also play an important role, particularly when PTSD coexists with depression or anxiety. Early diagnosis and timely intervention are associated with better long-term recovery and improved quality of life.
Trauma does not have to define a person’s future. Recognising the symptoms, understanding personal triggers and seeking professional help early can prevent years of unnecessary suffering. Recovery is possible, and with evidence-based treatment, many individuals regain emotional stability, rebuild meaningful relationships, and return to productive, fulfilling lives. Seeking help is not a sign of weakness; it is an important step towards resilience, healing, and hope.
— by Dr Vivian Kapil, consultant psychiatrist, SRM Prime Hospital