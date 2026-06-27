White patches on the skin: Is it vitiligo, a fungal infection, or something else?

Appearance of white spots on the skin might worry quite a few people. A sudden emergence of lighter spots on the face, hands, neck, and other body parts makes one anxious and scares them as they think that they suffer from vitiligo. However, dermatologists claim that all white spots cannot be considered as the signs of vitiligo. There are many factors and causes that make the skin look lighter.

One of the most widespread reasons for white spots on the skin is indeed vitiligo. It is a lifelong autoimmune condition that is characterised by the damage of pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) by the immune system of the organism. Due to the death of these cells, well-demarcated white spots appear on the skin. Vitiligo can occur in people of any age, sex, and skin colour.

According to dermatologists, vitiligo spots are sharply demarcated and milky-white. These spots are symmetrically distributed and usually appear in such areas as face, hands, feet, eyes area, mouth area, elbows, knees, and genital area. In some patients, hair growing in the area with spots turns white. They do not create scaling on the skin.