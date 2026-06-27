Yo Mahesh takes fresh guard as the new head coach of Tamil Nadu men's cricket team

For me, it was a no-brainer,” smiles V Yo Mahesh. The question put forth for Mahesh was why he wanted the job of Tamil Nadu head coach in the first place. Being the coach of the state has not been an easy task in recent years. In fact, in the last three seasons, they have had four different coaches — Sulakshan Kulkarni (2023-24), L Balaji (2024-25), M Senthilnathan (red-ball, 2025-26), M Venkataramana (white-ball, 2025-26).

The former all-rounder, while acknowledging the changes in the last few years, sees it as a chance to pursue his passion with coaching in an ecosystem he has been part of at various stages of his career that spanned over a decade. “I have been through the grind as a player. But my passion has always been coaching. Whatever I am right now is because of what Tamil Nadu cricket has given me. So, I understand the challenges that come with it. But this is my passion. This is where I belong, and that’s where I would like to start,” he says.

The 38-year-old, potentially the youngest to coach the state’s men’s team, takes up the job on the back of a successful stint with the U19 set-up last year. However, he knows the senior set-up would be a different challenge. Mahesh believes his playing experience with some of the senior players in the squad would make it easier to gel and have hard and honest conversations. He acknowledges that there is a need for a change in the attitude on the field, but also knows that change and progress will not happen overnight or in one season.

“We cannot be soft on the field. We have to show up for a fight. Getting the buy-in to change the attitude is not going to happen overnight. But I think it is important to make the boys realise that yes, cricket has evolved and is being played in a certain way. I am 100% sure that Virat Kohli is the only one who can be aggressive in the mind and also physically show it. But each one of us has our own way of expressing such an attitude. It is important that we instil that in the mind. It is my job to make the boys realise that cricket is being played in this way. We are highly talented, highly skilled. Maybe we should try this direction and explore,” he explains.