Chennai cops shoot murder suspect in the knee during arrest

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old youth was shot in the knee after he allegedly attacked a police team and attempted to escape while being arrested in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old in Nolambur. The police said the prime suspect, identified as Rupesh (23) of Maduravoyal, was shot in self defence.

The murder was allegedly the fallout of an assault carried out by two brothers - Sanjay (23) and Sarath (27) - on Udhaya over filling water from a tanker lorry on Union Road at Chinna Nolambur on Friday night.

A short while after the assault, Udayaraj (21) allegedly returned with his brothers - Rakesh Raja (26) and Karthik Raja (28) - along with a group, allegedly barged into the brothers’ house and attacked Sanjay and Sarath with knives. Their father, Murugadas, who attempted to intervene, was also stabbed.

The three were rushed to KMC Hospital, where Sanjay succumbed to his injuries on the way. Sarath and Murugadas are undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint lodged by Selvi, wife of Murugadas, the Nolambur police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and attempt to murder and launched an investigation.

Rupesh apart, the other suspects - Udayaraj, Karthik and Rakesh Raja, Naveen Kumar (24), Meshak (22) and Suryaprakash (27) - were also arrested. The police said all eight suspects were arrested within a few hours of the murder.