Chennai corporation plans sumps to tackle monsoon floods in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: In a bid to tackle flooding during northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation is set to construct an underground sump with a water holding capacity of 5.4 lakh litres, and a motor pump room at Mullai Nagar near Captain Cotton Canal in Vyasarpadi, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.20 crore.

In addition, the corporation has also planned two more sumps with a 2-lakh-litre water holding capacity each near the Mullai Nagar burial ground and Good Shed Road that comes under Perambur assembly constituency. The works are expected to be completed before the monsoon.

A corporation official told TNIE, “After last year’s northeast monsoon, we conducted a survey to assess the extent of flooding in low-lying areas by measuring the depth, width, and spread of waterlogging. Based on the findings, it was decided to construct a 5.4 lakh-litre underground storage sump along with a submersible motor pump, which is equivalent to the capacity of a 400HP motor at Mullai Nagar.”