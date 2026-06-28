Chennai corporation plans sumps to tackle monsoon floods in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: In a bid to tackle flooding during northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation is set to construct an underground sump with a water holding capacity of 5.4 lakh litres, and a motor pump room at Mullai Nagar near Captain Cotton Canal in Vyasarpadi, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.20 crore.
In addition, the corporation has also planned two more sumps with a 2-lakh-litre water holding capacity each near the Mullai Nagar burial ground and Good Shed Road that comes under Perambur assembly constituency. The works are expected to be completed before the monsoon.
A corporation official told TNIE, “After last year’s northeast monsoon, we conducted a survey to assess the extent of flooding in low-lying areas by measuring the depth, width, and spread of waterlogging. Based on the findings, it was decided to construct a 5.4 lakh-litre underground storage sump along with a submersible motor pump, which is equivalent to the capacity of a 400HP motor at Mullai Nagar.”
This area experiences severe waterlogging when the canal reaches its maximum level.
The two sumps will receive this surplus water from the SWD network, and once the rain subsides and the water level in the Captain Cotton Canal comes down, the stored water will be pumped into the canal. “This will ensure no major inundation, and the roads remain accessible to motorists even during rains,” the official said.
Similarly, the railway pond at Old Goods Shed Road has been expanded from 2.28 acres to nearly 10 acres, increasing its water storage capacity. In addition, a 2-lakh-litre underground sump and pump system will be constructed near the burial ground along the road, which will be connected to the nearby SWD network, preventing waterlogging in surrounding areas.