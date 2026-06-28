Semmancheri TNUHDB residents see red as sewage gets mixed with drinking water

CHENNAI: It’s been one-and-a-half months since over 500 residents of the TNUHDB tenement opposite the bus stand at Semmancheri began receiving drinking water mixed with sewage. Since then, they have complained multiple times to the authorities concerned but to no vail.

When TNIE visited the tenement on Saturday, the residents showed the water in their sump, which was pale yellow and had a strong smell of sewage.

Speaking to TNIE, S Rajeshwari, a resident, asked, “How are we supposed to drink this water? When we asked TNUHDB officials, they told us to add more chlorine and bleaching powder and use it for purposes other than drinking. All of us are suffering from skin allergies, diarrhoea, and stomach pain if we use it. Women are getting urinary infections. Whenever we complain to local TNUHDB officials, they come, take pictures, and leave.”

The residents said they had migrated from KK Nagar about two years ago, and since then, they have been facing water shortage as well. “We were promised a separate water line, but that has not been provided yet,” said B Aslam, a resident.

“Earlier, the water had the smell of sewage, but now it is completely discoloured. We have to spend extra on canned water for drinking as well as other needs,” said S Chitra, another resident.