Three held for gangrape of minor in Chennai.

CHENNAI: The police arrested all three persons involved in the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl near Gerugambakkam on Wednesday.

The SRMC All Women Police initially arrested Mohammed Adhvik (22) of Nandambakkam. He was later remanded. The other two – Guruprasad (20) and Ramesh (21), both residents of Gerugambakkam who were on the run – were arrested based on the information provided by Advik during the interrogation.

The victim, who had befriended the men on social media, met them near Kundrathur on Wednesday. The police said after smoking ganja, the group travelled to Gerugambakkam, where the three sexually assaulted the minor.

The crime came to light after the girl complained of severe stomach pain and her mother took her to a hospital, where doctors confirmed the assault. A case has been registered under the Pocso Act.