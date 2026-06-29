Breaking into top 50 at 33 in gruelling WTT calendar tough, says Sathiyan

During an informal chat with CE at the Raman HPC, ahead of the US Smash tournament that began on Sunday, he was quite candid and spoke at length about how difficult it is to be in the top 50 in the world ranking, especially at 33 years of age. “It has taught me to be aware of my body. I have started to focus on small things like recovery, fitness, sleep, and how important it is to be good off the court,” said Sathiyan, adding that now he has now entered a space that would resemble a pre-injury phase. With mirth laced in confidence, he quipped about feeling like a player in his mid-twenties. “I might be 33, but I think I still feel like 25 when I get on to the court,” he said. “I feel that energy, the enthusiasm to hit every ball, play every match. That fire is still burning in me.”

Though LA 2028 is on his mind, he confessed to wanting to take one year at a time. “I would like to take one year at a time because I don’t want to rush and talk about the future. My focus right now is on US Smash and the UTT season, which has been fantastic. I want to get that second trophy for Dabang Delhi.” This will be followed by the Asian Games, which is the focus right now, he said, adding, “I have realised that to be a part of a bigger event you need to plan your calendar really well.” Since the tournaments are taking place back-to-back, he emphasised on the need for players to plan their calendars and to periodise instead of playing every tournament. “You have to play a few tournaments, but play those that are good,” he suggested. Sathiyan now feels compelled to ensure his plans align on different levels: “Family, personal, and professional levels.” And if all goes well, he is confident of surviving another four to five years or “one more cycle at the highest level.”