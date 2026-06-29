Cop killed after water tanker rams bike in Sholinganallur

CHENNAI: A police constable attached to the Tambaram City Police Commissionerate died in a road accident allegedly after a water tanker rammed into his bike on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road) near Sholinganallur on Sunday morning while he was on the way to work. He was not wearing a helmet, police said. The driver of the water tanker is yet to be traced.

According to the Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), the deceased man was identified as S Jai Ganesh of Chengalpattu. He was posted as a driver for an assistant commissioner in the Tambaram commissionerate. On Sunday morning, as Jai Ganesh was on his bike travelling towards his office in Sholinganallur via OMR, a water tanker coming behind him rammed into his bike.

Due to the impact, Jai Ganesh fell on the road and the tanker ran over his head, police said. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The driver of the tanker abandoned his vehicle at the scene and fled. Upon information, the police recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and a probe is under way.