Games in the wild

A friend of mine conducts research on the board games of the indigenous people of South America. One of the games she shared with me is La Yagua or The Jaguar. The board is a square with a single triangular extension. Interestingly, this board is similar to other boards in India. Here, we have a wide variety of boards — with two triangular extensions and with four triangular extensions.

Typically, the boards are used to play a battlefield game with two players, each having an equal number of game pieces. However, the ingenuity of people led them to play multiple games on the same board. Among the games played, is a variation of the popular tiger and goat game.

What is interesting about the tiger and goat games is that they are asymmetric games with fewer tigers and more goats. The tigers try to kill the goats while the goats try to surround the tigers so they cannot move. The essence of the games is to try and herd the tigers into a corner so they can be surrounded and blocked by the goats.