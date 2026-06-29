Gang burgles house at Ponneri, steals 70 sovereigns of gold jewels

CHENNAI: Burglars broke into the house of a fancy store owner in Ponneri and decamped with 70 sovereigns of gold jewellery purchased for his daughter’s wedding, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when the owner found the lock of his house broken and the wardrobe ransacked. Police said he had returned home after work around midnight, locked the house, and slept at his mother’s house opposite his residence as his wife and children were out of town.

Preliminary investigation, including an analysis of CCTV footage, revealed that two unidentified persons had walked through the street around the time of the burglary. A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the suspects.

In a similar incident, burglars broke into the house of Chandrasekar, a private factory employee, at Karimbedu near Tiruttani early on Sunday and stole 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 2kg of silver articles and `50,000 in cash. Pallipattu police have launched a probe into the matter.