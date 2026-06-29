MSSW to roll out course on Toda language

CHENNAI: The Madras School of Social Work (MSSW), Chennai, is set to introduce a certificate course on the Toda language and culture. Believed to be the first of its kind in the state, the programme aims to safeguard one of India’s most endangered indigenous languages while creating greater awareness about the Toda community’s unique culture. The initiative is being spearheaded by the Centre for Social Justice and Equity (CSJE) at MSSW with support from the state’s Adi Dravidar and tribal welfare department.
The Todas are one of Tamil Nadu’s Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and have lived for centuries in the upper reaches of the Nilgiris. Traditionally known for their distinctive barrel-vaulted houses and intricately embroidered shawls, the Todas possess a rich oral tradition passed down through generations. However, the language has no native script. “Rapid modernisation, migration and the declining number of native speakers have placed it under increasing threat, making preservation efforts more urgent,” said MSSW principal S Raja Samuel.
The proposed four-month certificate programme, to be rolled out in August, will introduce participants to the Toda language, history, customs, folklore and traditional craftsmanship. The 90-hour course will comprise three papers on Toda language, culture and craft.
“To ensure students learn from experts, we have roped in eminent Toda writer and poet Vasamalli and Tarun Chhabra, who was instrumental in securing the GI tag for Toda embroidery and has worked closely with the community for decades,” said R Pavananthi Vembulu, director of CSJE. Both experts were also involved in designing the curriculum. The course will be open to graduates interested in learning about endangered languages.
Vembulu said that beyond language learning, the programme seeks to document indigenous knowledge systems and encourage younger generations to value tribal heritage.
Alongside this, the MSSW will introduce another certificate course on documentation of tribal languages. The CSJE has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Computational Resource for South Asian Languages (CoRSAL) at Indiana University, USA, for the programme.
“The MoU supports digital language documentation by creating accessible linguistic resources for indigenous and marginalised communities. Through this partnership with CoRSAL, we aim to train local researchers to ethically collect, transcribe and permanently archive endangered dialects,” Vembulu said. He added that creating awareness alone would not be enough to preserve indigenous languages and that technical expertise was equally essential to safeguard them for future generations.
“The Indiana University has been working in this domain and is equipped to provide us with the necessary technical support,” he said.