MSSW to roll out course on Toda language

CHENNAI: The Madras School of Social Work (MSSW), Chennai, is set to introduce a certificate course on the Toda language and culture. Believed to be the first of its kind in the state, the programme aims to safeguard one of India’s most endangered indigenous languages while creating greater awareness about the Toda community’s unique culture. The initiative is being spearheaded by the Centre for Social Justice and Equity (CSJE) at MSSW with support from the state’s Adi Dravidar and tribal welfare department.

The Todas are one of Tamil Nadu’s Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and have lived for centuries in the upper reaches of the Nilgiris. Traditionally known for their distinctive barrel-vaulted houses and intricately embroidered shawls, the Todas possess a rich oral tradition passed down through generations. However, the language has no native script. “Rapid modernisation, migration and the declining number of native speakers have placed it under increasing threat, making preservation efforts more urgent,” said MSSW principal S Raja Samuel.

The proposed four-month certificate programme, to be rolled out in August, will introduce participants to the Toda language, history, customs, folklore and traditional craftsmanship. The 90-hour course will comprise three papers on Toda language, culture and craft.