Policeman shoots history-sheeter after alleged bid to evade arrest

CHENNAI: Otteri police arrested a history-sheeter after opening fire at him when he allegedly tried to escape police custody by attacking a police head constable with a knife early on Sunday. One of the associates of the history-sheeter has also been arrested. A head constable sustained injuries in the attack and is under treatment at a government hospital.

According to police, the accused were identified as Chella alias Selvakumar and Kanagaraj, both from Vandalur-Otteri. The police said that both of them were A+ category history-sheeters, with Kanagaraj being a prime accused in the 2024 murder of DMK functionary Aaramudhan in Vandalur.

Late on Saturday, police received a tip-off about ganja smuggling in the Mannivakkam-Karisankal forest area. At 2 am on Sunday, a police team went to the spot and nabbed the duo at gunpoint awho were in alleged possession of 20kg of ganja.

While the duo were being taken to the police vehicle, Selvakumar allegedly attacked head constable Anandharaj with a knife and tried to flee. A sub-inspector attached to the Otteri police shot Selvakumar in the leg. Following this, both Selvakumar and Anandharaj were taken to Chromepet Government Hospital for treatment.

Senior police officers visited the spot and are conducting an inquiry. Further probe is under way.