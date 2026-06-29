Rise in early cataract cases linked to diabetes, say docs

CHENNAI: Doctors are witnessing a rise in cataract cases among people in their 40s and 50s, with diabetes emerging as a major contributing factor. Persistently high blood sugar levels can accelerate clouding of the eye’s natural lens, leading to earlier onset and faster progression of cataracts.

According to a press release from Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, India has over 101 million adults with diabetes and 136 million with prediabetes. Besides diabetic retinopathy, cataracts are becoming a significant concern among people with long-standing or poorly-controlled diabetes.

Experts said symptoms such as blurred vision, glare, difficulty reading digital screens and frequent changes in spectacle power should not be ignored. They advised people above 40, particularly those with diabetes, to undergo regular eye examinations and not delay cataract surgery. Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital has announced up to 50% off on cataract eye evaluations until July 15 as part of an awareness initiative.