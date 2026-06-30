007 First Light — Game of the year?

You know you’ve played an incredible game when the credits roll and a feeling of extreme emptiness takes over. I didn’t think that ‘007 First Light’ would be one of those games for me. A game with a super spy and his cool gadgets. Is that all it takes to entertain me? Well, First Light is a little more than just that — and I was surprised by all of it.

A big reason for my initial expectations from the game was the developer, IO Interactive. They are the studio behind the stealth-forward ‘Hitman’ games. While stealth is certainly a core pillar in ‘First Light’, I completely underestimated how varied Bond’s toolkit would be. The game has a well-paced story that it wants you to pay attention to. And it does this by constantly shifting the gameplay between stealth, social deception, environmental puzzles, shootouts, and car chases. And even the dialogues in cutscenes are well-written (and excellently acted, if I may point out!). While stealth and social deception is a natural extension of what IO Interactive is familiar with, literally everything else is new and built around the concept of a world-famous super spy. Which makes me believe that there’s almost no other AAA game I’ve played that feels as ‘big’ and well-thought out as this one.