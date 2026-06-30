18th Pride Walk in the city embraces the importance of resistance and acceptance

Come June; Come Pride. And the first thing to arrive always is the sound.

The steady beat of the parai rolled through the streets before giving way to pulsating DJ tracks. Then came the shrill cries of kolavai, followed by cheers, chants, laughter, and rainbow flags fluttering against the skyline of Egmore. By the time the 18th Chennai Pride Walk set off from Rajarathinam Stadium on Sunday, the streets had transformed into a vibrant spectacle where celebration and resistance found common ground, yet again.

Beneath the glitter, sequins, and dancing, the Pride Walk remained what it has always been — a march for dignity, equality, and the freedom to simply exist without hatred.