Ammonia gas leak: Over 60 Assam workers return home

CHENNAI: Nine days after the ammonia gas leak at St Peter & Paul Sea Foods Exports Private Limited in Tiruvallur on June 21 that claimed 16 lives, authorities on Monday sent the second batch of affected migrant workers to their native. All of them are from Assam.

Officials said more than 60 workers from Assam departed by train after travel arrangements were coordinated with the state government. Earlier, 62 migrant workers from Odisha had already returned home.

With the second batch of migrant workers leaving on Monday, the government relief camp is left with 41 migrant workers from Jharkhand awaiting travel arrangements. Three workers from Kerala and three from West Bengal continue to undergo treatment at a private hospital in Periyapalayam.

The officials from the Jharkhand Labour Department said delays in securing railway reservations had slowed the repatriation process. Some workers, however, have chosen to remain in TN to care for their hospitalised relatives.

Meanwhile, CPI held demonstrations across TN, demanding justice for the victims.