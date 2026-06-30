Jamaica Moana's Chennai performance centers on visibility through verses

Before the music took over the room, Jamaica sat down to speak about ancestry, queerness, cultural exchange, and the power of being seen. The proud Maori (Ngapuhi/Tainui) and Samoan artiste’s stop in the city, after performing in Delhi, was not simply for another concert, but as the beginning of a conversation across cultures. “My culture shaped me as the artiste I am today through resilience and strength. My ancestors were very strong and resilient, so I carry them with me every day through my career,” says Jamaica, who donned the traditional hei-tiki, an ornamental pendant of the Maori of New Zealand, at the event.

Growing up in Western Sydney, Jamaica never struggled to reconcile her multiple identities. Instead, she credits colonisation and a Westernised worldview for creating those divisions. “My culture has always catered to somebody like me. It was the westernised point of view that changed that. And my music definitely helps cater to a space to allow me to be free,” she explains.

Her music is a blend of rap, R&B, soul, and punk-edged alternative pop. Explaining this choice of sound, Jamaica notes, “I’ve always loved pop, reggae, and cultural music. Right now, I’m a melting pot of genres. That might change throughout my career, but this is how I exist today.”