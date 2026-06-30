Chennai begins upgrading 94 road junctions to ease traffic flow

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety, the Greater Chennai Corporation has launched works to improve bell mouths (road junction curves) across the city. As part of the first phase, the civic body has taken up works at 94 major road junctions at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.

The corporation said the works are expected to be completed by July 15. In addition, the civic body has also announced that it is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the second phase of the project, under which around 600 additional bell mouths across Chennai will be upgraded.

The city corporation currently maintains 488 bus route roads, covering 418.56 km, and 35,978 interior roads extending over 5,653.89 km. The project covers key intersections in all 15 zones of the city, particularly where corporation roads intersect with national highways, state highways and corporation-maintained bus route roads.

According to an official release, improving the bell mouths in accordance with the traffic management guidelines will enable vehicles to negotiate turns more smoothly, improve traffic movement and reduce congestion at intersections.

The civic body said the redesigned junctions will also help prevent encroachments and improve pedestrian safety by providing better and safer crossing spaces. Work under the first phase is currently under way at several major junctions, including EVR Periyar Salai intersections with Taylors Road, Flowers Road, New Avadi Road, Vasu Street, Alagappa Road, Dr Nair Road and Gengu Reddy Subway Road.

How does it help

Improving bell mouths in accordance with the traffic management guidelines will enable vehicles to negotiate turns more smoothly