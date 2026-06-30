Football fever: Catch every kick of the FIFA World Cup at these Chennai hotspots

Origami

The highs, lows, and unforgettable twists of the World Cup deserve to be experienced alongside fellow fans. The ambience of the place, when paired with the spaciousness, is a great feature of the setting, the general manager Satheesh highlights. “This is one bar which doesn’t have any pillars in between. From the bar counter to the DJ, you can see straight,” he says. Matches are screened on a large LED TV, that everyone will be able to see, from whatever side they are seated on. They close at 11.30 pm.Touted to be one of the biggest restobars in ECR, they specialise in Pan-Asian cuisine and offer certain discounts on apps like Zomato and Swiggy.

Cover charge: Nil