Odisha worker found dead with his throat slit in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old migrant worker from Odisha, who recently came to Chennai in search of job, was found murdered with his throat slit in his rented room at Thirutheri near Singaperumal Koil in Chengalpattu district in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Mustaq. He arrived in Chennai by train about a month ago and spent several weeks looking for work before joining a private restaurant in Maraimalai Nagar as a server around 15 days ago.

He was staying in a shared accommodation for bachelors at Thirutheri. According to the police, Mustaq returned to his room after completing his shift and had dinner on Sunday night.

In the early hours of Monday, unidentified persons allegedly barged into the room and attacked him, slitting his throat. Neighbours rushed to the room after hearing his cries, but the attackers had fled before they arrived.

The Singaperumal Koil police sent his body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a postmortem.