TNPCB contradicts Metro Water claims on Puzhal pollution

CHENNAI: Is water in Puzhal lake polluted? Yes says the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), and no says Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water).

The contradiction has surfaced through a TNPCB report filed before the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) southern bench, which is hearing a suo motu case on pollution in the lake.

The board claimed the sewage from houses is entering the reservoir that supplies drinking water to Chennai.

The TNPCB conducted an inspection and collected water samples from the lake in February, finding fecal coliform an indicator of organic and fecal contamination. It subsequently wrote to Metro Water highlighting the results.

“The rear side of the Redhills Lake (Puzhal lake) in the Venkateshwara Nagar, Pudur, Bhanu Nagar and Kallikuppam area were inspected and it was noticed that some of the residences in these areas have let out the sewage into the storm water drain which finally reaches the Redhills Lake,” the TNPCB said in the letter.

It also flagged that untreated sewage and sullage from Sakthi Nagar is being illegally discharged directly into the lake through open storm water drains, and directed Metro Water to ensure 100% of houses in Kallikuppam, Banu Nagar, Pudur and Venkatachalam Nagar in Ambattur zone are connected to a functional underground sewerage system.

Metro Water, on the other hand, said no sewage flow was seen entering the lake through storm water drains.

Meanwhile, residents in Ambattur localities without underground sewerage connections allege households lacking sewage hookups routinely let wastewater into storm water drains and canals, possibly lending weight to the TNPCB’s concern.

A Metro Water official said a DPR has been prepared to extend sewage connections to unserved areas, and works would begin after government approval.