Mom, schoolgirl die after lorry rams bike near Perumbakkam in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were killed on the spot on the way to school after a lorry allegedly rammed their two-wheeler near Perumbakkam on Tuesday morning. Police arrested the driver on Tuesday evening.

According to the Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), the deceased were identified as Lavanya (35), an IT professional, and her daughter Iniya (12), residents of Perumbakkam. Iniya was a Class 8 student of a private international school. Her father, too, was working with an IT firm.Police said that Lavanya was taking her daughter to school on her two-wheeler along the Perumbakkam Main Road around 7.40am when the accident occurred.

A lorry carrying construction materials allegedly crashed into their vehicle, and both Lavanya and Iniya fell on the road. They got trapped under the rear wheels of the lorry, and died on the spot, the police said.

“We are probing the reason for the accident. The sequence of events is not clear yet. There is a peak-hour ban on heavy vehicle movement from 8am, but the accident occurred before that,” said a police officer.

Police said Lavanya was wearing a helmet while riding the two-wheeler. Residents and motorists attempted to catch the lorry driver, but he abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The driver, Anthony Das of Perumbakkam, was later arrested by the police.