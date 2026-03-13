Movement and moment of the aged: Eight 60-year-olds get on stage to pursue their passion for dance

The ensemble features Jhelum Paranjape, Venkatesh lyer, Venkateswaran Akileswaran, Faredoon Dodo Bhujwala, Saraswati Devdas, Sunila Ashok, Francis Dsa Cardoso, each bringing their own unique relationship with dance and movement to the stage.Sunila Ashok, who trained in Bharatanatyam from the age of four and performed until her early twenties before stepping away from dance after marriage. It was only during the lockdown that she began dancing again through short videos at home. Joining Prime, she says, meant stepping onto a stage once more after nearly forty years. The response from the audiences from previous shows has been overwhelmingly emotional. “Some said they felt a sense of hope that if people in their sixties could perform like this, they, too, could continue dancing and pursuing their art,” she says.

For Avantika, that response is perhaps the most meaningful outcome of the project. The performance, she says, opens “multiple windows into how life can continue to be celebrated,” reminding audiences that age cannot limit movement.

Witness ‘Prime’ unfold on stage at Goethe Institut, Nungambakkam on March 16 from 7 pm. Open to all.