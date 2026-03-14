Beach-Mount MRTS won’t stop at Adambakkam

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of the Southern Railway on Friday announced that the Chennai Beach-St Thomas Mount MRTS services, which are set to commence on Saturday, will not stop at Adambakkam railway station in either direction.

The trains will stop only at Puzhuthivakkam station between Velachery and St Thomas Mount, according to an official statement.

The first train from Chennai Beach will depart at 5 am and reach St Thomas Mount at 6.05 am. The last train will leave Chennai Beach at 10.20 pm and reach St Thomas Mount at 11.25 pm.

Meanwhile, three short services will operate from Velachery to St Thomas Mount, departing Velachery at 5.25 am, 6 am and 3.10 pm and reaching St Thomas Mount at 5.45 am, 6.20 am and 3.30 pm, respectively. During evening hours, two services departing from Chennai Beach at 8.32 pm and 9.15 pm will terminate at Velachery at 9.20 pm and 10.05 pm, respectively.

Similarly, the first train from St Thomas Mount to Chennai Beach will start at 5 am and reach Beach at 6.05 am. Two services to Chennai Beach will originate from Velachery at 4.50 am and 5.55 am, arriving at Beach at 5.40 am and 6.45 am respectively. The last train will depart St Thomas Mount at 10.20 pm and reach Chennai Beach at 11.25 pm.

In addition, three shuttle services from St Thomas Mount to Velachery will operate, leaving Mount at 11.05 am, 7.45 pm and 9.55 pm and reaching Velachery at 11.25 am, 8.05 pm and 10.15 pm, respectively.

A total of 43 pairs of trains will operate between Chennai Beach and St Thomas Mount, three pairs between Velachery and St Thomas Mount, and two pairs between Chennai Beach and Velachery.