LPG crisis and the misguided nostalgia around wood-fired stoves

For those women belonging to the working class, wood had to be purchased as and when their pockets would allow it. Arulmozhi, at times, has found alternative ways during financially difficult periods. “If there was construction work happening nearby, I would ask them for the small pieces of wooden waste, collect it, fill it into the stove’s base, and use it to light the fire,” she recollects.

Class also shaped where these stoves were located. For relatively more privileged households, the stove was placed inside a covered, well-ventilated cooking space. For the others, however, that was not the case. The stove was often set up outside the house in cramped spaces without any roof above it. This meant that during rains, the stove would become completely dampen, making the already difficult task of lighting and sustaining a fire even more challenging.

These accounts, however, do not just belong to a bygone era, as Nithya P, now 33 years old, shares her experiences of cooking on wood-fired stoves. “If the stove is outside and damp and a woman has to cook a basic meal for dinner, she’d have to start the process by 4 pm considering the time it will take. To just cook rice on such stoves it will take 30 to 40 minutes. In addition to this, a kuzhambu, and a vegetable, would take more time.” She then compares, “That is not the case while cooking on a cooker with an LPG cylinder.”

Nithya’s account serves as a reminder that for many people, especially those outside urban and metropolitan cities, these realities are not distant memories.