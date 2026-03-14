Sea expeditions stuck, Chennai fishermen getting cooked

CHENNAI: The afternoon sun beat down relentlessly on the Kasimedu fishing harbour in north Chennai on Friday, but the usually bustling waterfront was quiet. A few mechanised boats bobbed idly in the waters while fishermen sat in the shade of their vessels, waiting - not for the next catch, but for cooking gas supply. The disruption of LPG supply, essential for long fishing voyages, has begun to cripple fishing operations in Chennai.
G Gneshwar Rao, a migrant worker from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh who works as a driver on a trawler boat, said, “Boat owners are asking us not to take the vessels out as cylinders are not available. Without food arrangements, we cannot remain at sea for days on end.”Nearly 1,000 fishermen from about 100 families from AP depend on the Kasimedu harbour for their livelihood. Many migrated years ago to work as crew members on mechanised boats.
A Appanna, one such migrant fisherman, recalled how the TN government had supported fishing communities during the Covid-19 lockdown. “Now, we are facing another crisis. If LPG cylinders are not made available, our livelihood will be crippled.”
The situation comes even as fishing activity at Kasimedu, one of the largest fishing harbours on the east coast, has already slowed down due to poor catch and rising operational costs.
G Manivannan, treasurer of the Chennai Mechanised Boat Fishermen Welfare Association, said, “We invest close to Rs 8 lakh on a 15-day voyage. In return, we are barely catching fish worth Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Even then we send the boats because keeping them idle will damage the engines.”
While LPG cylinders typically last five to seven days during fishing trips, the reduced catch makes boats to now remain at sea for up to 18 days. “We have already raised the issue with the fisheries department.” When contacted, a senior fisheries official said that they are working to restore normalcy.
Meanwhile, P Jesu Raja, president of the All Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association, said, “More than 400 mechanised boats from Rameswaram ventured into the sea on Wednesday as usual, as most here undertake only short expeditions.” As for those in Nagappattinam, they said they would take stock of the situation in a few days.
(Inputs from MS Thanaraj @ Rameswaram, N Ramesh @ Thanjavur)