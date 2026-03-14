Sea expeditions stuck, Chennai fishermen getting cooked

CHENNAI: The afternoon sun beat down relentlessly on the Kasimedu fishing harbour in north Chennai on Friday, but the usually bustling waterfront was quiet. A few mechanised boats bobbed idly in the waters while fishermen sat in the shade of their vessels, waiting - not for the next catch, but for cooking gas supply. The disruption of LPG supply, essential for long fishing voyages, has begun to cripple fishing operations in Chennai.

G Gneshwar Rao, a migrant worker from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh who works as a driver on a trawler boat, said, “Boat owners are asking us not to take the vessels out as cylinders are not available. Without food arrangements, we cannot remain at sea for days on end.”Nearly 1,000 fishermen from about 100 families from AP depend on the Kasimedu harbour for their livelihood. Many migrated years ago to work as crew members on mechanised boats.

A Appanna, one such migrant fisherman, recalled how the TN government had supported fishing communities during the Covid-19 lockdown. “Now, we are facing another crisis. If LPG cylinders are not made available, our livelihood will be crippled.”