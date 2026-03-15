Chennai man steals gold worth Rs 32 lakh from govt bus driver’s house, arrested

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly entering the house of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus driver in Arumbakkam, threatening his wife and decamping with gold jewellery on Friday night.

The police said the driver lives in Aminjikarai with his wife and daughter. As he usually returns home around midnight after his shift, his wife had the habit of leaving the house key near a window. The suspect, identified as Subramani (22), who had allegedly been observing this routine, took the key, unlocked the front door and entered the house, the police said.

After entering, Subramani woke the woman up, threatened her with a knife and stole 27 sovereigns of gold jewellery worth Rs 32 lakh from a cupboard.

Based on a complaint, the Arumbakkam police analysed CCTV footage, traced the suspect and arrested him. The stolen jewellery was recovered and further inquiries are under way.