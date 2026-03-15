CMBT murder: Three years on, man on the run held

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old man who had been absconding for nearly three years in connection with the murder of a security guard at the Koyambedu bus terminus was arrested by a special team of CMBT police on Friday.

The suspect, Balaji alias ‘Kathu Kuthu’ Balaji of Vyasarpadi, was involved in the murder of a guard Thangadurai (48) from Dharapakkam on Rajaji Salai. Thangadurai was found with severe head injuries at the bus terminus on May 12, 2022, and died during treatment.

Following a complaint lodged by his wife Kannagi (42), the CMBT police identified Balaji as the suspect based on CCTV footage from the bus terminus and other technical evidence. However, he had been absconding since the incident.